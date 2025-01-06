Bhushan Kumar teams up with 'Amaran' director for pan-India film
What's the story
Acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy is all set to join hands with T-Series's Bhushan Kumar for a new project.
The untitled film is being touted as a high-concept pan-India movie. The production is expected to begin by the end of 2025.
This collaboration aims to bring a high-quality, audience-centric drama that will resonate with viewers across the country.
Joint venture
Kumar and Periasamy expressed enthusiasm about their collaboration
Kumar is excited to work with Periasamy.
He said, "Rajkumar Periasamy has a distinctive voice as a filmmaker, and his work in Amaran showcases his exceptional storytelling abilities."
"With Rajkumar onboard as a director, the intent is to create a high-concept feature film that resonates with cinema lovers nationwide. His vision and creativity will undoubtedly elevate this project to new heights."
Career progression
Periasamy views collaboration as a 'significant milestone'
Periasamy also expressed his excitement about the collaboration, calling it a "significant milestone" in his career.
He said, "T-series and Bhushan Kumar sir's passion for pushing cinematic boundaries aligns perfectly with my vision as a filmmaker."
"I am eager to craft a story that not only entertains but also connects with audiences across languages and cultures."
Ongoing ventures
Meanwhile, Periasamy and Kumar are busy with other projects
Currently, Periasamy is busy with his next directorial venture with Dhanush.
The film is tentatively titled D55.
Kumar, too, has an impressive lineup of films including Border 2, Spirit, Animal Park, Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, and Kartik Aaryan-Anurag Basu's untitled project.