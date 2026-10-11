Tanushree Dutta calls Nana Patekar's death a 'positive development'
What's the story
Actor Tanushree Dutta has once again reacted to veteran actor Nana Patekar's death, describing it as a "positive development" in her life. Dutta recently visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, seeking blessings from Mahakal. Dutta had accused Patekar of sexual harassment during the filming of Horn 'Ok' Pleassss in 2008. Her allegations in 2018 ignited India's #MeToo movement and sparked discussions about sexual harassment within the entertainment industry.
Spiritual connection
Dutta credited Mahakal with saving her life
After her temple visit, Dutta took to social media to express her faith in Mahakal.
She credited the deity with protecting her from "multiple attacks" on her life.
"What a coincidence that I got to visit Mahakal right after such a positive development in my life. Even though I seriously have my doubts about the authenticity of the death news," she wrote.
Seeking relief
'Hope this evil is dead'
In her lengthy post, Dutta added, "I really wish and hope truly this evil is dead and gone for good and that all the evils of my life die off one by one."
"Yehi meri dil se dua hai, Prarthana hai, heartfelt desire hai to Mahakal Baba."
"If you love me, you will make all the Evils dead that have decided to afflict me and who will not stop unless they are dead."
Serious claims
Claims of harmful spiritual practices against her
Dutta also alleged that Patekar and his friends had subjected her to harmful spiritual practices.
"I cannot take their extreme negativity and persistent conspiracies anymore," she wrote, adding that she felt she could connect better with Mahakal in space.
"Earth is overrated, and I have no real incentive to continue to live here," the actor added.
Ongoing dispute
'Evil is dead': Dutta's first reaction to Patekar's death
After Patekar's death on October 8, Dutta said she would "preserve" her reactions in a video posted on Instagram.
She said, "What an odd day for all this to happen."
"I am doing a very big event in Lucknow, and it was pretty important for me...Now I am worried that in the evening, all media is going to be interested in the evil dead."
Legal proceedings
What were the allegations made by Dutta?
In 2018, Dutta accused Patekar of sexual harassment during the filming of Horn 'Ok' Pleassss.
The allegations also involved choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui, and director Rakesh Sarang.
In 2019, the police filed a closure report for lack of evidence, which Dutta challenged.
In 2025, her challenge was rejected by a Mumbai court.
Meanwhile, Patekar (75) died at his Goa residence after suffering a cardiac arrest.