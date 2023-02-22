Entertainment

Taraka Ratna birth anniversary: 5 memorable films and roles

Taraka Ratna birth anniversary: 5 memorable films and roles

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 22, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

Late actor-politician Taraka Ratna was born on February 22, 1983, in Hyderabad

Actor-politician Nandamuri Obuleswara Rao, popularly known as Taraka Ratna, passed away on February 18, days before what would have been his 40th birthday on February 22. He battled for life for 23 days before he passed away at a hospital in Bengaluru. On his birth anniversary, here are five films to remember Ratna, the grandson of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao.

Ballu in 'Okato Number Kurradu'

Released in the year 2002, Okato Number Kurradu is the film that marked the acting debut of Ratna. The Telugu romantic drama directed by A Kodandarami Reddy is one of the most iconic films of the late actor. While it was released as his debut movie, Okato Number Kurradu, in which he played Ballu, was actually the second film that Ratna shot.

Rathna in 'Yuva Rathna'

One of the top-rated films of Ratna, Yuva Rathna has an 8.2/10 rating on IMDb. Although it was released in 2002, it was the first film that Ratna shot but was released after Okato Number Kurradu. In this, he played the character of Rathna, depicting a love story between him and Jividha Sharma's character, Sandhya. It was directed by Uppalapati Narayana Rao.

Taraka 'Taarak' Ram in 'Taarak'

In another Telugu romantic drama, Ratna was featured as the titular character in the movie Taarak wherein he was cast opposite Sharmili. It was the third film of his career and had released a year after his debut movie. Directed by Bala Sekharan, it reportedly aimed at showing the increased number of suicidal youth through a story that was woven with a love angle.

Srinu in 'Amaravathi'

Cast opposite actor Bhumika Chawla, Ratna-led Amaravathi was a Telugu film, written and helmed by Ravi Babu. Ratna was seen as a negative character in this title, playing the role of Srinu who learns hypnosis to win the love of Amaravathi (Chawla). The role of Srinu bagged Ratna his first Nandi award for Best Villain in the year 2009.

Nandu in 'Nandeeswarudu'

An actioner, this Telugu movie featured Ratna, Jr. NTR's male cousin, as Nandu, a crime lord whose mother once wanted to see him become an IPS officer. Nandeeswarudu was a Telugu remake of the Kannada film, Deadly Soma, directed by Ravi Srivatsa. The film, which also starred Jagapathi Babu in a pivotal role, went on to become a hit at the box office.