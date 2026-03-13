'Taskaree' review: Emraan Hashmi's Netflix series is engaging but uneven
Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, a seven-episode crime thriller starring Emraan Hashmi, is now out on Netflix.
Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Raghav Jairath and B.A. Fida, the show follows Superintendent Arjun Meena and his customs team as they take on an international smuggling syndicate (involving drugs, gold and luxury watches) at Mumbai's busy international airport.
Focusing on the lesser-seen world of customs operations
Taskaree stands out for its deep dive into the world of customs operations: think cargo checks, surveillance, and behind-the-scenes strategy, all based on over two years of research.
It's been praised for this fresh angle but some critics felt the plot twists could have been stronger.
How to watch it and reviews so far
Reviews are mixed: NDTV gave it 2.5/5 stars for its unique perspective.
You can stream Taskaree in Hindi or choose dubbed versions in English, French, Spanish, Tamil, or Telugu, so there's something for everyone.