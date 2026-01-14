Taylor Swift donates to Brad Paisley's nonprofit, The Store

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (36) has made a "generous gift" to Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley's nonprofit organization, The Store. The donation will help the organization "continue providing groceries with dignity and choice to families across Middle Tennessee." The Store announced the news on Facebook on Tuesday.

Acknowledgment The Store expressed gratitude for Swift's donation The Store took to Instagram Stories to thank Swift, writing, "We are so grateful for @taylorswift's generosity + support of The Store as we continue our fight against food insecurity in our communities." Williams-Paisley also expressed her appreciation on Instagram Stories, saying, "@taylorswift we appreciate your support of @thestore_nashville!!"

Nonprofit work The store's mission and holiday initiative Founded in 2020, The Store aims "to combat food insecurity in Middle Tennessee with empathy, dignity, and respect." It offers more than just traditional food aid by providing comprehensive solutions to hunger and poverty. During the holiday season, the organization also transforms into a toy store for children from low-income families.

