Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' crew received $197 million in bonuses

Taylor Swift 's Eras Tour continues to make headlines, this time for the massive bonuses given to her touring team. New clips from her recent documentary series, The End of an Era, show crew members reacting to the bonus they received after the record-breaking tour. When the tour ended in December 2024, People reported that Swift had distributed a staggering $197 million in bonuses among those who made it possible.

Personal touch Swift's handwritten notes and envelopes for team members In the second episode of The End of an Era, released Friday, Swift is seen preparing envelopes and handwritten notes for her team. She says while writing the letters, "Bonus day is so important, because setting a precedent with The Eras Tour is so important to me, because people who work on the road, if the tour grosses more, they get more of a bonus."

Heartfelt responses Crew members' emotional reactions to bonuses While the documentary doesn't reveal the exact amounts given to individual recipients, it does capture several crew members' reactions to their bonuses. In one clip, production assistant Max Holmes opens his envelope and exclaims, "I'm gonna pass out." Another scene shows Swift personally handing out envelopes to her on-stage crew, including dancers and band members. Dancer Kameron Saunders reads his note aloud, which reads, "My full gratitude doesn't come from a bank, but here's [bleep] dollars just to say thanks."

Consistent generosity Swift's generous bonuses throughout the tour Swift's tradition of giving generous bonuses began earlier in the tour. In August 2023, following the North American leg, she reportedly distributed more than $55 million to her team, including $100,000 bonuses for each truck driver who transported the stage sets ahead of a show in Santa Clara, California. Mike Scherkenbach, head of the transportation company that worked on the tour, told Rolling Stone, "She's giving a sum of money that is life-changing for these people."