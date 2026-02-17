Taylor Swift introduces Team USA's 'Blade Angels' at Olympics
Entertainment
Taylor Swift just gave a heartfelt intro to Team USA's figure skating trio—Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu, and Isabeau Levito—calling them "three American Showgirls on ice, who will capture your heart with their stories," in a new video for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.
Her song "Opalite" sets the vibe as the "Blade Angels" get ready to compete in today's women's short program and again in the free skate on February 19.
Swift spotlights each athlete's journey
Swift spotlights Glenn's resilience through tough losses, cheers Liu for making her own comeback after quitting at 16, and shares that Levito has Olympic roots—her grandmother lives just minutes from the rink.
As Swift puts it, when you're meant to be out there, "history has a funny way of showing up."