Taylor Swift introduces Team USA's 'Blade Angels' at Olympics Entertainment Feb 17, 2026

Taylor Swift just gave a heartfelt intro to Team USA's figure skating trio—Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu, and Isabeau Levito—calling them "three American Showgirls on ice, who will capture your heart with their stories," in a new video for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Her song "Opalite" sets the vibe as the "Blade Angels" get ready to compete in today's women's short program and again in the free skate on February 19.