Team behind 'Fauzi' warns fans against posting leaked content
The team behind the upcoming Telugu film Fauzi, starring Prabhas and Imanvi, is asking fans not to share any leaked content from the sets.
They say leaks could spoil the fun for everyone and have warned they'll take action against accounts that post spoilers.
The message is simple: let's all wait for the big screen reveal.
Raghavapudi urges secrecy as cast expands
Director Hanu Raghavapudi also chimed in, encouraging fans to respect the crew's hard work and keep the surprises safe until release.
Fauzi features a star cast with Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada joining Prabhas and Imanvi, and it might drop around Dussehra this year.
Meanwhile, Prabhas has a busy lineup ahead with projects like the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, Salaar Part 2, and Spirit, with Spirit set to hit theaters in March 2027.