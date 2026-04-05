Team behind 'Fauzi' warns fans against posting leaked content Entertainment Apr 05, 2026

The team behind the upcoming Telugu film Fauzi, starring Prabhas and Imanvi, is asking fans not to share any leaked content from the sets.

They say leaks could spoil the fun for everyone and have warned they'll take action against accounts that post spoilers.

The message is simple: let's all wait for the big screen reveal.