'Ted Lasso' S04 to premiere this summer, new stills out

Apple TV+ has announced that the fourth season of its hit series Ted Lasso will premiere globally this summer. The announcement was accompanied by new stills and plot details. The show, currently in production, will see the return of Jason Sudeikis as the titular character and executive producer. Other returning cast members include Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift.

New faces 'Ted Lasso' S04 to introduce new cast members The fourth season of Ted Lasso will also introduce new cast members Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsey, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely. The plot of the upcoming season sees Ted returning to Richmond as he takes on a new challenge of coaching a second division women's football team. The synopsis reads: "Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would."

Production team 'Ted Lasso' S04 to feature new executive producer The fourth season of Ted Lasso will also see the addition of Jack Burditt as an executive producer. Burditt is an Emmy Award winner known for his work on Nobody Wants This, Modern Family, and 30 Rock. Sudeikis will continue to star and executive produce alongside Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, and Bill Wrubel. Goldstein serves as a writer and executive producer with Leanne Bowen.

