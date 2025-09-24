Telangana HC halts ticket price hike for Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' Entertainment Sep 24, 2025

Just before OG's big release, the Telangana High Court stopped the state from raising ticket prices for Pawan Kalyan's new film.

The government had approved higher rates to help recover costs, but now tickets will stay at regular prices.

The timing is tight—this decision came on September 24, with special shows starting the same day and the official release on September 25.