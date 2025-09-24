Telangana HC halts ticket price hike for Pawan Kalyan's 'OG'
Just before OG's big release, the Telangana High Court stopped the state from raising ticket prices for Pawan Kalyan's new film.
The government had approved higher rates to help recover costs, but now tickets will stay at regular prices.
The timing is tight—this decision came on September 24, with special shows starting the same day and the official release on September 25.
'OG' earns ₹66cr globally in advance sales
Even with normal ticket prices, OG is pulling in massive advance sales—₹66 crore globally for opening day alone (₹40 crore just from India).
Overseas buzz is strong too, with over $3 million already earned, including $2.2 million from North America.
Not bad for an A-rated action film starring Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi!
All about 'OG'
Directed by Sujeeth, OG is an action crime film.
Alongside Kalyan and Hashmi, you'll see Priyanka Mohan and Arjun Das in key roles.