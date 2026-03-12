Tentkotta to stream Tamil film 'Karuppu Pulsar' from tomorrow

Story, cast, and viewer reactions

Set against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu's jallikattu tradition, the story connects a Chennai guy with his Pulsar bike and a Madurai local with his bull named Karuppu.

Their paths cross through some mysterious twists centered around the motorcycle.

Viewers have praised the film's fresh premise and engaging storytelling.

Viewers have praised the film's strong performances; the cast includes Reshma Venkatesh and Mansoor Ali Khan.