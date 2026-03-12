Tentkotta to stream Tamil film 'Karuppu Pulsar' from tomorrow
Entertainment
Karuppu Pulsar, a Tamil action-fantasy thriller directed by Murali Krish and starring V R Dinesh, is landing on Tentkotta for streaming from March 13.
The film originally released in theaters on January 30, 2026 and stands out for its mix of action, fantasy vibes, and suspense.
Story, cast, and viewer reactions
Set against the backdrop of Tamil Nadu's jallikattu tradition, the story connects a Chennai guy with his Pulsar bike and a Madurai local with his bull named Karuppu.
Their paths cross through some mysterious twists centered around the motorcycle.
Viewers have praised the film's fresh premise and engaging storytelling.
Viewers have praised the film's strong performances; the cast includes Reshma Venkatesh and Mansoor Ali Khan.