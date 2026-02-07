'The 50': Contestant Digvijay Rathee calls out Prince Narula Entertainment Feb 07, 2026

Digvijay Rathee, a contestant on reality show The 50, took to Instagram to say Prince Narula has "lost my respect," accusing him of siding with Rajat Dalal and whispering advice against him.

Rathee also questioned why criticism over 'losing shows' is raised, asking why people aren't questioning influencer Faisu, who 'hasn't won either.'