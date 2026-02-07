'The 50': Contestant Digvijay Rathee calls out Prince Narula
Digvijay Rathee, a contestant on reality show The 50, took to Instagram to say Prince Narula has "lost my respect," accusing him of siding with Rajat Dalal and whispering advice against him.
Rathee also questioned why criticism over 'losing shows' is raised, asking why people aren't questioning influencer Faisu, who 'hasn't won either.'
The Rathee-Dalal fight and its aftermath
Since its February 1 premiere, The 50 has been making headlines for its drama.
A recent promo showed a heated argument between Rathee and Dalal that turned physical, sparking backlash from viewers and former Splitsvilla contestant Harsh Arora.
Many are now talking about safety, accountability and boundaries in reality TV.
Rathee's rivalry with Tomar; Narula's history of public spats
Rathee's rivalry with Siwet Tomar goes back to earlier shows and continued after those shows.
Meanwhile, Prince Narula is no stranger to drama himself—he's had public spats with Elvish Yadav before and recently shared a video presenting his version of events online.