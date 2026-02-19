'The 50's Khanzaadi calls Chahat Pandey 'criminal' in latest rant
After getting evicted from reality show The 50, Khanzaadi took to Instagram to attack fellow contestant Chahat Pandey; in an interview with Filmy Gyan she accused Chahat of purposely messing up a task and letting their team down.
She also claimed the show hid some "disturbing" moments from viewers.
In her words: "She is a criminal, iski jo history rahi hai ki she was in jail, and now I know why, because of this behavior, personality, or whatever you say..."
The drama between the 2
The drama peaked during the task when Pandey told another contestant about things Khanzaadi had said earlier, leading to a heated argument between the two.
Khanzaadi ended up using harsh language and, after receiving zero votes, was sent home.
Khanzaadi continues her attack on Pandey on social media
Not stopping there, Khanzaadi continued on Instagram, attacking Pandey and accusing her of faking it during tasks.
She also said false stories were spread about her on the show.