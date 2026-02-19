'The 50's Khanzaadi calls Chahat Pandey 'criminal' in latest rant Entertainment Feb 19, 2026

After getting evicted from reality show The 50, Khanzaadi took to Instagram to attack fellow contestant Chahat Pandey; in an interview with Filmy Gyan she accused Chahat of purposely messing up a task and letting their team down.

She also claimed the show hid some "disturbing" moments from viewers.

In her words: "She is a criminal, iski jo history rahi hai ki she was in jail, and now I know why, because of this behavior, personality, or whatever you say..."