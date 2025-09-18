How Emma Stone became one of Hollywood's most versatile stars

Emma Stone has established herself as one of the leading actors in US cinema, thanks to her versatility and the spark she's known to bring to every role. From a wannabe actor in LA La Land to a troubled housewife in The Favourite, Stone's journey through the years speaks of a versatility you can only admire. Here's looking at Stone's finest roles.

#1 'Superbad' and early comedic roles Stone's breakout role came with the 2007 comedy Superbad, where she played Jules. The movie was her Hollywood debut and introduced us to her comedic timing and charm. She then appeared in other comedies like The House Bunny and Zombieland, cementing her place as a talented comedian. These early roles were the building blocks of her career and let audiences appreciate her natural wit and charisma.

#2 Transition to romantic comedy with 'Easy A' 2010 saw Stone in the romantic comedy Easy A, which gained critical acclaim and commercial success. Not only did Stone bring humor to Olive Penderghast's character, she also brought depth to it, earning herself a Golden Globe nomination. Easy A became a turning point in Stone's career as she started taking up more nuanced characters while still keeping the lightheartedness that attracted everyone to her performances.

#3 Dramatic depth in 'The Help' Stone went serious with the 2011 drama The Help. Playing Skeeter Phelan, Stone got to explore social justice and personal growth in a historical context. Her performance was critically acclaimed and revealed another side to her talent, highlighting her ability to be dramatic. The film added more depth to Stone's repertoire, taking her beyond comedy and into more mature storytelling.

#4 Musical success with 'La La Land' Stone starred alongside Ryan Gosling in the 2016 musical film La La Land. Her role as aspiring actor Mia Dolan received rave reviews, including an Academy Award for Best Actress. The film showcased not just her acting prowess but also her singing and dancing skills. The performance further solidified Stone's position as one of Hollywood's most versatile actors.