Why audiences love magical realism in Hollywood movies

Magical realism films have found a unique niche in US cinema, intertwining the ordinary with the extraordinary to weave captivating narratives. The genre, which originated in literature, has trickled into films, providing audiences with a mix of reality and fantasy. Over the years, these films have evolved, adapting to shifts in storytelling and audience preferences. Here, we explore key aspects of this evolution within US cinema.

#1 'The Green Mile' and its impact Released in 1999, The Green Mile is perhaps the most prominent example of magical realism in US cinema. The film mixes fantasy elements with a realistic setting to highlight the themes of justice and humanity. Its success proved that audiences were open to stories combining magic with reality, opening the doors for more films in this genre.

#2 Influence of Latin American literature The influence of Latin American literature on magical realism films in the US is profound. It has brought in elements like cultural identity and social issues through fantasy. Writers like Gabriel Garcia Marquez motivated filmmakers to blend their storytelling style into films, adding a rich variety of narratives to the mix.

#3 Technological advancements are enhancing storytelling Technological advancements have greatly affected the growth of magical realism films, especially with improved visual effects and storytelling. The emergence of advanced CGI and animation techniques enables filmmakers to blend fantastical elements into the real world more smoothly than ever before. This has resulted in visually beautiful storylines that are engaging and captivating, which is a major milestone in the evolution of the genre.