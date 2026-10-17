Olivia Wilde's 'The Invite' heads to ZEE5
What's the story
The critically acclaimed film The Invite, directed by and starring Olivia Wilde, will be available on ZEE5 from October 23. The announcement was made via a post on ZEE5's Instagram page. The movie had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2026, and was released in the United States by A24 on June 26. It later hit Indian theaters in July.
Film synopsis
Cast and plot of 'The Invite'
The Invite features a star-studded cast with Seth Rogen as Joe, a jazz teacher; Wilde as his wife Angela; Penelope Cruz as their upstairs neighbor Pina; and Edward Norton as Pina's partner Hawk.
The film is set in San Francisco and unfolds mostly in one location, relying heavily on the four actors and their humorous dialogues.
It is an adult comedy about relationships and friendships.
Film adaptation
Remake of Spanish film 'The People Upstairs'
The Invite is an English-language remake of the 2020 Spanish film The People Upstairs (original title Sentimental), directed by Cesc Gay.
The screenplay was written by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack, with Devonte Hynes composing the score.
It has a runtime of 107 minutes.
The Invite has been well-received by critics, boasting a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 82 on Metacritic.
It has reportedly grossed around $55 million worldwide, a commendable feat for an independent comedy.