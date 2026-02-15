'The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms': Episode 5 preview, streaming
Entertainment
Episode 5, titled "In the Name of the Mother," drops February 15 in North America and February 16 internationally.
This episode, set in the world of Game of Thrones, brings a big Trial of Seven showdown between Ser Duncan and Prince Aerion.
'The Hedge Knight' adaptation's episode 5 plot
This week, we'll see more than just epic battles—Dunk faces a Trial of Seven and recruits knights.
The series wraps up with episode six next week.
Where to watch the episode online and on TV
Catch the episode on HBO, HBO Max, or Crave in North America; Sky Atlantic in the UK; and JioHotstar if you're in India.
The show adapts George RR Martin's "The Hedge Knight" novella.