'The Runarounds' canceled after 1 season, Pate joins 'Frisco King'
Entertainment
Prime Video has pulled the plug on The Runarounds after only one season.
The show followed a fictional rock band and starred Lilah Pate, who's already moved on to a new role in Frisco King, a Tulsa King spinoff for Paramount+.
'The Runarounds' band tours, thanks fans
Even though the series is over, the real-life band (William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zende Murdock, and Jesse Golliher) isn't stopping. They're still touring through June and took to Instagram to thank fans and everyone involved with the show.
Created by Jonas Pate (with Josh Pate and Shannon Burke as executive producers), the cast says they're sad to say goodbye but excited for what's next in their music journey.