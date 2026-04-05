'The Runarounds' canceled after 1 season, Pate joins 'Frisco King'

'The Runarounds' band tours, thanks fans

Even though the series is over, the real-life band (William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zende Murdock, and Jesse Golliher) isn't stopping. They're still touring through June and took to Instagram to thank fans and everyone involved with the show.

Created by Jonas Pate (with Josh Pate and Shannon Burke as executive producers), the cast says they're sad to say goodbye but excited for what's next in their music journey.