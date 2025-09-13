'They Call Him OG': Emraan Hashmi's Telugu debut gets trailer

Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi makes his Telugu debut as Omi Bhau, a ruthless crime boss whom OG returns to confront after a 10-year absence. A teaser shows Omi sending a taunting letter to OG (Ojas Gambheera), setting up an intense rivalry and giving fans a first look at Hashmi's gritty new avatar.

Cast and crew of the film

The film follows OG (Kalyan), a feared Mumbai don returning after a decade to face off against Omi Bhau.

Priyanka Arul Mohan plays the female lead alongside Prakash Raj and Arjun Das.

Produced by DVV Entertainment with music by Thaman S and visuals from Ravi K Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa, They Call Him OG will release in multiple languages later this month.