'They Call Him OG': Emraan Hashmi's Telugu debut gets trailer
Get ready—Pawan Kalyan's new film They Call Him OG is dropping its trailer on September 18, with the movie hitting theaters worldwide on September 25.
The trailer teases a stylish, action-packed gangster drama, echoing vibes from director Sujeeth's earlier film Saaho.
'Saaho' director Sujeeth returns with another action thriller
Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi makes his Telugu debut as Omi Bhau, a ruthless crime boss whom OG returns to confront after a 10-year absence.
A teaser shows Omi sending a taunting letter to OG (Ojas Gambheera), setting up an intense rivalry and giving fans a first look at Hashmi's gritty new avatar.
Cast and crew of the film
The film follows OG (Kalyan), a feared Mumbai don returning after a decade to face off against Omi Bhau.
Priyanka Arul Mohan plays the female lead alongside Prakash Raj and Arjun Das.
Produced by DVV Entertainment with music by Thaman S and visuals from Ravi K Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa, They Call Him OG will release in multiple languages later this month.