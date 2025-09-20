'They Call Him OG': Ticket prices touch new heights
Get ready—Pawan Kalyan returns as a mob boss in the much-awaited Telugu action film They Call Him OG, releasing September 25, 2025.
Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainment, the story is a high-octane gangster drama.
There's also a special premiere on September 24 (tickets at ₹800), while opening day tickets in Andhra Pradesh are set at ₹1,000.
OTT, TV rights sold for big bucks
First up: theaters across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
After its big-screen run, Netflix has reportedly acquired the digital streaming rights for They Call Him OG (date TBA). Star Maa has grabbed TV rights too.
The film carries a U/A certificate from CBFC.
Trailer, songs coming on Kalyan's birthday
The official trailer was planned for release on September 1, 2025, alongside pre-release songs and a striking birthday poster of Kalyan—fueling even more buzz among fans.