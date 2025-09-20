'They Call Him OG': Ticket prices touch new heights Entertainment Sep 20, 2025

Get ready—Pawan Kalyan returns as a mob boss in the much-awaited Telugu action film They Call Him OG, releasing September 25, 2025.

Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainment, the story is a high-octane gangster drama.

There's also a special premiere on September 24 (tickets at ₹800), while opening day tickets in Andhra Pradesh are set at ₹1,000.