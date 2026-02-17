Thiagarajan Kumararaja-Vijay Sethupathi reunite for 'Pocket Novel'

'Pocket Novel' will also feature Malavika Mohanan, Kishore

'Pocket Novel' also stars Malavika Mohanan and Kishore, with a poster that hints at vintage crime vibes—think falling silhouettes and flying cash.

The creative team includes music legend Ilaiyaraaja and cinematographer Nirav Shah.

Mark your calendars: no release date has been announced.

If you're into unique crime stories or just love seeing great collaborations, this one's worth keeping an eye on.