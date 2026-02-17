Thiagarajan Kumararaja-Vijay Sethupathi reunite for 'Pocket Novel'
Director Thiagarajan Kumararaja is making his comeback with 'Pocket Novel,' reuniting with Vijay Sethupathi after their cult favorite 'Super Deluxe.'
Announced on February 16, the film has already started shooting in Chennai and will feature Raj B Shetty (a Kannada star) among the film's leads.
'Pocket Novel' also stars Malavika Mohanan and Kishore, with a poster that hints at vintage crime vibes—think falling silhouettes and flying cash.
The creative team includes music legend Ilaiyaraaja and cinematographer Nirav Shah.
Mark your calendars: no release date has been announced.
If you're into unique crime stories or just love seeing great collaborations, this one's worth keeping an eye on.