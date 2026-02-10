Tina Ambani skips ED summons in Anil Reliance probe Entertainment Feb 10, 2026

Tina Ambani, wife of Anil Ambani, didn't show up for an Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons on Monday.

She was called in over a ₹70 crore Manhattan apartment purchase, which investigators believe may have been funded using diverted loans from Reliance Communications through shell companies and a Dubai-based link.

Her name came up during questioning of a former Reliance executive now under arrest.