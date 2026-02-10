Tina Ambani skips ED summons in Anil Reliance probe
Tina Ambani, wife of Anil Ambani, didn't show up for an Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons on Monday.
She was called in over a ₹70 crore Manhattan apartment purchase, which investigators believe may have been funded using diverted loans from Reliance Communications through shell companies and a Dubai-based link.
Her name came up during questioning of a former Reliance executive now under arrest.
Supreme Court orders special team to track money
The ED is digging into a massive ₹40,000 crore banking fraud tied to Anil Ambani's group companies.
So far, they've searched 46 locations, attached over 200 properties worth more than ₹12,000 crore, and filed cases against multiple Reliance firms.
The Supreme Court wants a special team to track down where the money went.
Fresh summons for Tina Ambani are expected soon.