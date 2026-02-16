Tina Ambani summoned in $1.5B money-laundering case
Tina Ambani, ex-Bollywood actor and wife of Reliance Group's Anil Ambani, has been called in by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning over an alleged ₹40,000 crore money-laundering case.
She missed her earlier summons but is now set to appear on February 17.
The investigation centers around suspicious financial dealings linked to the sale of a luxury Manhattan property during Reliance Communications's insolvency.
Anil Ambani also under ED scrutiny
The case involves Punit Garg, former RCOM president, who allegedly sold a high-end New York condo for $8.3 million and routed the money through fake Dubai investments to someone tied to Pakistan—without official approval.
Meanwhile, Anil Ambani is also under ED scrutiny and can't leave India as authorities dig deeper into loan defaults by Reliance Home Finance and Commercial Finance worth thousands of crores.
With assets already attached and more questioning ahead, things are heating up for both Tina and Anil Ambani in this high-profile investigation.