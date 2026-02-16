Tina Ambani summoned in $1.5B money-laundering case

Anil Ambani also under ED scrutiny

The case involves Punit Garg, former RCOM president, who allegedly sold a high-end New York condo for $8.3 million and routed the money through fake Dubai investments to someone tied to Pakistan—without official approval.

Meanwhile, Anil Ambani is also under ED scrutiny and can't leave India as authorities dig deeper into loan defaults by Reliance Home Finance and Commercial Finance worth thousands of crores.

With assets already attached and more questioning ahead, things are heating up for both Tina and Anil Ambani in this high-profile investigation.