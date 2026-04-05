Tiwari's 'Ramayana' showcased in Los Angeles with global-first approach
Entertainment
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was first showcased in Los Angeles, a clear sign the film is aiming big, not just at home but worldwide.
The team is betting on a "global first, desi later" approach to hook international audiences with epic storytelling and top-notch visuals right from the start.
Kapoor and Yash lead 'Ramayana' 4,000cr
Ranbir Kapoor takes on Rama while Yash plays Ravana, with DNEG handling the visual effects.
The film's huge ₹4,000-crore budget means it needs a global crowd to succeed.
By focusing on universal themes like duty and moral choices, familiar across Southeast Asia, the movie hopes to connect with viewers everywhere, making this ancient story feel fresh for everyone.