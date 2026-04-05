Tiwari's 'Ramayana' showcased in Los Angeles with global-first approach Entertainment Apr 05, 2026

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was first showcased in Los Angeles, a clear sign the film is aiming big, not just at home but worldwide.

The team is betting on a "global first, desi later" approach to hook international audiences with epic storytelling and top-notch visuals right from the start.