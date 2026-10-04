'So proud': Tom Cruise defends 'Digger' amid mixed reviews
What's the story
Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has defended his latest film, Digger, after it received mixed reviews. The satirical comedy, directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, stars Cruise as a wealthy oil tycoon whose drilling operation triggers a global environmental catastrophe. Despite its star-studded cast, including Riz Ahmed and John Goodman, among others, the film currently holds a 51% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Actor's statement
Cruise thanked cast, crew in social media post
Cruise recently took to social media to express his pride in the film and thanked the cast and crew.
He wrote, "DIGGER is officially in theaters and I am so honored to have had the opportunity to create this film alongside such talented artists."
"Thank you to the entire cast and crew for your dedication, hard work, and joy. The experience was truly unforgettable, and I'm so proud of what we created."
Marketing strategy
Film's marketing campaign has also embraced mixed response
The marketing campaign for Digger has also capitalized on the mixed response.
One recent advertisement featured both positive and negative reviews, with Cruise's character saying, "F-k those people."
The promo then encouraged audiences to watch Digger and form their own opinions.
Meanwhile, filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has also publicly backed the project.
Defense
'Frankenstein' director defends 'Digger'
Del Toro took to X to respond to criticism of the R-rated black comedy.
"Entirely Petty headline," the director wrote in response to a review of the Warner Bros. film.
"Love it or not. And yes, I do. The film delivers in scale, ambition, and reach at a theatrical screen level."
He also compared the negative response to Digger with the initial reception of films such as The Big Lebowski, The King of Comedy and The Counselor.