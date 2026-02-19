'Toxic' teaser release date announced; film to clash with 'Dhurandhar'
A new teaser for Yash's much-awaited film, Toxic, is set to release on February 20, 2026. Director Geetu Mohandas shared the news online.
The movie itself hits theaters across most global territories on March 19, 2026, excluding Nepal, Japan and China, and will go head-to-head with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
'Toxic' brings together a powerhouse cast
Toxic brings together a powerhouse cast—Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth.
Mohandas directs and co-writes with Yash.
Shot in both Kannada and English, the film will also be dubbed into several Indian languages so more fans can join in.
Film is produced by Yash and Venkat K Narayana
Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic features music by Ravi Basrur.
It's already making waves behind the scenes with record-breaking distribution deals—looks like expectations are sky-high for this one!