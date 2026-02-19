'Toxic' teaser release date announced; film to clash with 'Dhurandhar' Entertainment Feb 19, 2026

A new teaser for Yash's much-awaited film, Toxic, is set to release on February 20, 2026. Director Geetu Mohandas shared the news online.

The movie itself hits theaters across most global territories on March 19, 2026, excluding Nepal, Japan and China, and will go head-to-head with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.