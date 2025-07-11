'Jackboys 2': Travis Scott's new album drops this week

Travis Scott has finally announced the release date for his highly-anticipated compilation album, Jackboys 2. The rapper revealed on social media that the album will be released on Sunday (July 13). The project will be hosted by rap legend Bun B and is set to feature a whopping 17 tracks. "The Jack is back with 17 tracks full of trunk rattling classics in the making," reads the flier he posted with the announcement .

Announcement details Scott teased 'Jackboys 2' earlier this year Scott first teased Jackboys 2 during a performance in Miami back in March. The following month, he shared what seemed to be a Harmony Korine-directed trailer for the album on Instagram. In the lead-up to the project, many artists reportedly featured on the record posted photos of themselves alongside custom Lamborghinis with the Jackboys 2 logo including Tyla, Waka Flocka Flame, 21 Savage, GloRilla, SoFaygo, and SahBabii among others.

Recent release Scott drops music video for '2000 Excursion' Earlier this week, Scott dropped the music video for his track 2000 Excursion featuring uncredited vocals from Sheck Wes and Don Toliver on YouTube. He also shared multiple versions of cover art on the Jackboys webstore for different formats including vinyl and digital download. The first iteration of Jackboys was released in 2019 as a showcase of artists on his Cactus Jack imprint founded in 2017.