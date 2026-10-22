Bombay HC halts Sonakshi Sinha's 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran' release
What's the story
The Bombay High Court has reportedly restrained the release of Tu Hai Meri Kiran, a thriller featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. The order comes amid a financial dispute between the film's co-producers, AND Movie Productions LLP and Echelon Productions. The court has asked Echelon to deposit ₹8.85 crore with 15% interest before the film's release, reported Bar and Bench. It was set to be released on Friday, October 23, 2026.
Legal proceedings
Echelon failed to return investment
The interim order was passed by Justice Amit Borkar on Monday, October 19, after AND Movie Productions LLP filed a plea alleging Echelon Productions's failure to return its investment in the movie.
The company claimed it had invested ₹8.85 crore under a co-production agreement signed in March 2024, which Echelon failed to repay within the agreed timeline.
Counterargument
Court rejects argument that social media promotion meant consent
Echelon Productions argued that AND Movie Productions's active promotion of Tu Hai Meri Kiran on Instagram showed the co-producer had agreed to the release.
However, the court rejected this argument.
The judge said, "There is a difference between agreeing to promote the announcement of a film and agreeing to give up the contractual right to get back the investment."
Film information
More about 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran'
The trailer for Tu Hai Meri Kiran suggests a mix of romance, thrill, and obsession.
The movie is written and directed by Karan Rawal and financed by Vishal Rana.
This will be Sinha and Iqbal's second project together after the 2022 comedy Double XL.
Meanwhile, the duo got married in 2024.