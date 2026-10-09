'My mother...': Pakistani cricketer reveals deep bond with Nana Patekar
What's the story
Veteran Indian actor Nana Patekar (75) passed away on Thursday in Goa after suffering a cardiac arrest. The news of his demise has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry, with tributes pouring in from all corners. Pakistan cricketers Umar Akmal and Basit Ali also paid their respects to the late actor.
Friendship
Ali recalls emotional story
Ali said in a video, "Our very dear brother, friend, and living legend is no longer in this world."
"We first talked back in 1994, and it all started from there."
He recalled, "When my mother was alive and in the hospital, Nana Ji called every week."
"He offered many prayers, talked at length with my mother, and listened to old stories."
"When my mother passed away, he told me, 'Hey Basit, take care of yourself now.'"
Tribute
'Nana Ji had as many admirers in Pakistan...'
Ali continued, "Nana Ji had as many admirers in Pakistan as he had in India and across the world. People loved him very much."
On the other hand, Akmal took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a picture of Patekar.
He wrote, "His work is done but his impact will echo through the generations."
"Sir you will be missed," he added, along with crying and broken-heart emojis.
Final farewell
Patekar suffered cardiac arrest in Goa
Patekar was at his residence in Goa when he suffered a cardiac arrest.
He was rushed to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him for about 45 minutes with CPR, but to no avail.
His mortal remains were brought to Pune on Thursday evening and taken to his farmhouse in Donje, near Khadakwasla, for the last rites.
Career highlights
Looking at late actor's recent works
Patekar was recently seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's romantic action thriller O'Romeo, which was released in February 2026. He also starred in Anil Kapoor's Subedaar on Prime Video.
His other recent works include Housefull 5 (2025) and Vanvaas (2024).
In 2026, he made his OTT debut with Prakash Jha's political drama Sankalp, where he played the lead role of Ma'at Sahab/Kanhaiya Lal.
May he rest in peace!