'My mother...': Pakistani cricketer reveals deep bond with Nana Patekar

Ali said in a video, "Our very dear brother, friend, and living legend is no longer in this world."

"We first talked back in 1994, and it all started from there."

He recalled, "When my mother was alive and in the hospital, Nana Ji called every week."

"He offered many prayers, talked at length with my mother, and listened to old stories."

"When my mother passed away, he told me, 'Hey Basit, take care of yourself now.'"