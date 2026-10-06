UMG and Sony sue as Deezer hosts 90,000 AI songs
Entertainment
AI is changing how music gets made and shared, with about 90,000 fully machine-generated tunes a day popping up on Deezer.
While this tech is helping artists to enhance their creativity, it's also causing drama: big labels like Universal Music Group (UMG) and Sony Music are taking AI companies to court over using copyrighted songs without permission.
Artists use AI amid ownership concerns
Some artists are teaming up with AI to boost their creativity, while others worry about who really owns these new tracks.
The industry is still figuring out how to balance the cool possibilities of AI with protecting musicians' rights, and it looks like this conversation is just getting started.