Why 'Big Bang...'s Kaley Cuoco named her newborn Philomena
What's the story
Actor Kaley Cuoco and her fiancé Tom Pelphrey recently welcomed their second child, a daughter named Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey. The couple announced the news on Wednesday (local time). An insider told PEOPLE, "They always choose the middle name to honor family members." "Carmine is a nod to her father, [and Bobby is] a nod to Tom's side of the family." "They love classic, vintage names, so Philo was the perfect choice for them."
Social media
'Matilda is so excited to be a big sister'
Cuoco also shared a picture of her older daughter Matilda, 3, wearing a T-shirt that read "Big Sister."
She captioned it: "Someone waiting at home for us!"
The insider revealed, "Matilda is so excited to be a big sister."
"Everyone is happy and healthy, and they are all loving up on the new addition to their family."
Pregnancy details
Cuoco announced her pregnancy in June 2026
Cuoco announced her second pregnancy in June 2026 with a series of family photos on Instagram.
The couple celebrated the news with a fiesta-themed baby shower attended by their entertainment industry friends.
The actor is best known for playing Penny in The Big Bang Theory, while Pelphrey has starred in Ozark and Task.