Unraveling the truth behind Special Ops Season 2 early release
Special Ops is back! Season 2 lands on July 18, 2025.
Kay Kay Menon returns as RAW agent Himmat Singh, with the story picking up five years later and diving into fresh cyber warfare drama.
This season promises new tech threats and more action.
How to watch the series
You can binge all episodes at once exclusively on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium.
The team has reminded everyone to avoid unofficial links for safety—so stick to the official platform for the best experience.
New cast members join Menon, Tacker, Pathak
Alongside familiar faces like Karan Tacker and Vinay Pathak, newcomers Tahir Raj Bhasin and Prakash Raj join the cast.
Expect deeper looks into Himmat Singh's challenges as he tackles modern intelligence threats both online and off.