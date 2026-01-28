'The Kerala Story 2' is coming: Haunting motion poster dropped

The motion poster for The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond! features haunting visuals and a chilling soundtrack. The poster hints at the film's intense narrative and its exploration of dark realities. The film is expected to continue the legacy of its predecessor, which was known for its hard-hitting storytelling and controversial subject matter. It stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha in lead roles.

Film's theme

'The Kerala Story 2' to explore hidden truths

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond! makers have promised an unflinching look at the realities of the country, with a focus on stories that often go untold. The official teaser for the film will be released on Friday, January 30, giving fans a glimpse into what they can expect from this highly anticipated sequel. Shah has also co-written the script with Amarnth Jha.