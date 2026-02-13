UP cop donates to help jailed actor Rajpal Yadav
Anuj Chaudhary, a decorated wrestler and now a UP police officer, donated ₹51,000 from his salary to support actor Rajpal Yadav, who's currently in Tihar Jail over a ₹9 crore cheque bounce case.
Chaudhary posted a video on social media saying he wanted to stand by someone who's made the country smile through tough times.
Chaudhary's video was all about kindness
In his video message, Chaudhary shared, "Artists like Rajpal Yadav ji have made us laugh for years, brought smiles to our faces, and given us reasons to stay happy even during difficult times. Those who bring joy to people's lives should not be left alone in their tough phase."
His gesture was all about giving back some kindness.
Why is Yadav in jail?
Yadav's trouble started after borrowing ₹5 crore in 2010 for his directorial debut.
The movie flopped and several cheques bounced—his dues shot up to ₹9 crore with interest.
Courts later found him and his wife guilty.
Yadav's bail hearing on February 16
The Delhi High Court asked Yadav to surrender; his bail hearing is scheduled for February 16, 2026.