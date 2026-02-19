Urvashi Dholakia on 'The50': People think TV actors have groups
Urvashi Dholakia is back on reality show The 50 as a wild card after being evicted.
She didn't hold back, saying, "Here people think, TV actors have made their own group and have each other's back, let me be very clear, it's not necessary, I have not seen this in my entire career."
Dholakia's age-defying return and her thoughts on competition
Dholakia, now 47, openly challenged the idea that TV actors always support each other.
She pointed out that age doesn't stop her from competing: "I am 47 years old and I am here doing this show. At my age, where will you be? Will you do this? If yes, hats off to you."
Her return highlights how reality shows aren't just about alliances—they're also about breaking industry myths.
Other developments in the episode
Dholakia was one of four evicted contestants who got a shot at re-entering through an Arena disk challenge. Teams picked their wild cards: Dholakia (Team Arbaaz), Tejaswi (Team Shiv), Khanzaadi (Team Sidharth), and Arushi Chawla (Team Prince).
Team Prince and Team Arbaaz won, so Chawla and Dholakia are officially back in the game while Khanzaadi and Tejaswi are out for good.
Ridhi Dogra welcomed Urvashi with a smile—"Komolika is back in the revenge game, and she has come back stronger. "—while some contestants formed new alliances to watch each other's backs.