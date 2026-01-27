'Vadh 2' trailer: Sanjay Mishra-Neena Gupta's film gets gripping first-look

Apart from Mishra and Gupta, the film also stars Kumud Mishra, Shilpa Shukla, Amitt K Singh, Akshay Dogra, and Yogita Bihani. Sandhu said that Vadh 2 aims to provide "an experience of a rich narrative driven by well-defined characters." "We've pushed the envelope, taking the storytelling a notch higher to give the audience a layered thriller-mystery."

Franchise continuation

'Vadh 2' continues the legacy of its predecessor

Producer Ranjan said that Vadh 2 continues the "philosophy and emotional depth" of the first movie with a new story. He added, "What makes it special is that the franchise is led by remarkable senior actors- Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, and joining them is Kumud Mishra." The film will be released in theaters on February 6, 2026.