'Vadh 2' trailer: Sanjay Mishra-Neena Gupta's film gets gripping first-look
The much-anticipated trailer for the upcoming mystery film Vadh 2, starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, has been released. The movie is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under their banner Luv Films. The trailer promises a unique story with a moral dilemma at its core while keeping the main act under wraps.
'Vadh 2' boasts powerful performances and layered storytelling
Apart from Mishra and Gupta, the film also stars Kumud Mishra, Shilpa Shukla, Amitt K Singh, Akshay Dogra, and Yogita Bihani. Sandhu said that Vadh 2 aims to provide "an experience of a rich narrative driven by well-defined characters." "We've pushed the envelope, taking the storytelling a notch higher to give the audience a layered thriller-mystery."
See the trailer here
Some truths don't surface. They wait. #Vadh2 Trailer out now! In Cinemas 6th Feb
🔗: https://t.co/1JtPevtcYb
In Cinemas 6th Feb
@imsanjaimishra @Neenagupta001@J_Studio_#LuvRanjan@gargankur@LuvFilmsLLP#KumudMishra#AmittSingh#AkshayDogra#ShilpaShukla@iyogitabihani
'Vadh 2' continues the legacy of its predecessor
Producer Ranjan said that Vadh 2 continues the "philosophy and emotional depth" of the first movie with a new story. He added, "What makes it special is that the franchise is led by remarkable senior actors- Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, and joining them is Kumud Mishra." The film will be released in theaters on February 6, 2026.