Vijay-Rashmika to grace 'Koffee With Karan 9'; watch promo
What's the story
The second episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 will feature Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. In a recently released promo, the couple discusses their marriage proposal. While Deverakonda humorously reveals that Mandanna proposed to him "100 times," she confirms it was for a year! The episode marks Mandanna's debut on the show, while Deverakonda previously appeared in Season 7 with Ananya Panday.
Co-stars debate
Episode teaser shows glimpse of rapid-fire round
During the rapid-fire round, Mandanna was asked to choose between her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun and Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor. She chose Arjun.
When Karan Johar asked Deverakonda who shares the best on-screen chemistry with him apart from Mandanna, she quickly interjected, "Nobody."
Deverakonda humorously responded with "Rule no. 101 of marriage: Agree with the wife," which left Mandanna in splits.
The episode will premiere on Wednesday at 7:00pm.
Love story
Couple tied the knot in February this year
Deverakonda and Mandanna reportedly started dating in 2018 after meeting on the sets of their film Geetha Govindam.
The couple got married on February 26 at ITC Mementos in Udaipur, surrounded by close friends and family in an intimate yet dreamy ceremony.
They were last seen together in the period drama Ranabaali, which was released on October 16.