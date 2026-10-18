Vijay-Rashmika to grace 'Koffee With Karan 9'; watch promo

During the rapid-fire round, Mandanna was asked to choose between her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun and Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor. She chose Arjun.

When Karan Johar asked Deverakonda who shares the best on-screen chemistry with him apart from Mandanna, she quickly interjected, "Nobody."

Deverakonda humorously responded with "Rule no. 101 of marriage: Agree with the wife," which left Mandanna in splits.

The episode will premiere on Wednesday at 7:00pm.