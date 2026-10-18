Why Vijay Deverakonda compared 'Ranabaali' to 'Schindler's List'
What's the story
Vijay Deverakonda, the lead actor of the recently released Telugu film Ranabaali, has drawn comparisons between his movie and Hollywood classics like Braveheart, Inglourious Basterds, and Schindler's List. The film, which hit theaters on October 16, is set in the 1800s and tells the story of a man fighting against British colonial rule after his people suffer due to a famine.
Actor's perspective
'Our Indian mass-commercial way...'
While promoting Ranabaali in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Deverakonda said, "When I wanted to become an actor, I recalled how they would show us English films like Braveheart and Schindler's List. I watched Inglourious Basterds once I grew up."
"When I watched these films, I hoped I would make something similar when I became an actor."
"Ranabaali is our Indian mass-commercial way of telling a Braveheart, Schindler's List, and Inglourious Basterds."
Actor's pride
Deverakonda's confidence in the film
Deverakonda also expressed pride in Ranabaali, saying it's one of his top three films out of the 14 he's done so far.
He said, "This is a film I am very proud of. I have a very short career; I'm a fairly new actor. Out of the 14 films I have made, Ranabaali is definitely in my top three. Not just today, even after 10 years, Ranabaali will stay something I am proud of."
The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna.
Box office
Box office collection and reviews
Ranabaali has reportedly earned ₹16.55 crore net in India and grossed ₹26.65 crore worldwide within two days of its release. However, the film received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.
Despite Deverakonda's ambitious comparisons, some internet users have questioned the validity of these claims, with one user saying, "How is this Braveheart?"
The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series.