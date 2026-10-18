Why Vijay Deverakonda compared 'Ranabaali' to 'Schindler's List'

While promoting Ranabaali in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Deverakonda said, "When I wanted to become an actor, I recalled how they would show us English films like Braveheart and Schindler's List. I watched Inglourious Basterds once I grew up."

"When I watched these films, I hoped I would make something similar when I became an actor."

"Ranabaali is our Indian mass-commercial way of telling a Braveheart, Schindler's List, and Inglourious Basterds."