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Home / News / Entertainment News / Why Vijay Deverakonda compared 'Ranabaali' to 'Schindler's List'
Why Vijay Deverakonda compared 'Ranabaali' to 'Schindler's List'
'Ranabaali' is currently in theaters

Why Vijay Deverakonda compared 'Ranabaali' to 'Schindler's List'

By Isha Sharma
Oct 18, 2026
11:15 am
What's the story

Vijay Deverakonda, the lead actor of the recently released Telugu film Ranabaali, has drawn comparisons between his movie and Hollywood classics like Braveheart, Inglourious Basterds, and Schindler's List. The film, which hit theaters on October 16, is set in the 1800s and tells the story of a man fighting against British colonial rule after his people suffer due to a famine.

Actor's perspective

'Our Indian mass-commercial way...'

While promoting Ranabaali in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Deverakonda said, "When I wanted to become an actor, I recalled how they would show us English films like Braveheart and Schindler's List. I watched Inglourious Basterds once I grew up."

"When I watched these films, I hoped I would make something similar when I became an actor."

"Ranabaali is our Indian mass-commercial way of telling a Braveheart, Schindler's List, and Inglourious Basterds."

Actor's pride

Deverakonda's confidence in the film

Deverakonda also expressed pride in Ranabaali, saying it's one of his top three films out of the 14 he's done so far.

He said, "This is a film I am very proud of. I have a very short career; I'm a fairly new actor. Out of the 14 films I have made, Ranabaali is definitely in my top three. Not just today, even after 10 years, Ranabaali will stay something I am proud of."

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

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Box office

Box office collection and reviews

Ranabaali has reportedly earned ₹16.55 crore net in India and grossed ₹26.65 crore worldwide within two days of its release. However, the film received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.

Despite Deverakonda's ambitious comparisons, some internet users have questioned the validity of these claims, with one user saying, "How is this Braveheart?"

The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series.

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