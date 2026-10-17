Vijay Deverakonda defends 'Ranabaali' amid negative reviews
What's the story
Actor Vijay Deverakonda has expressed confidence in his latest film, Ranabaali. Despite the film receiving lukewarm reviews and criticism for its violence, he believes it will be one of the best Telugu films of 2026. Speaking at a press meet on Friday, he said that this period drama is not just another film for him but an important part of his acting career.
Career highlight
'One of the best Telugu films of the year'
Deverakonda said, "When I watched the film yesterday, I felt that it would be one of the best Telugu films of the year."
"Even after making 25 or 30 films, there will be certain films that people will talk about forever. The impact of those films and the performances in them will remain in people's hearts."
He added that Ranabaali is one such film for him.
Box office hopes
'It will be a big hit'
Despite the low box office numbers, Deverakonda has high expectations for Ranabaali.
He said, "And this film, too, will be a big hit. I can see how it is doing, how you are receiving it."
"I have been reading your messages and reviews... You have taken this film forward."
The actor also emphasized that the film was made with a larger purpose in mind.
Film's intent
Not just for box office numbers, says Deverakonda
Deverakonda stressed that Ranabaali wasn't made just to achieve box office success.
He said, "We did not make this film merely to deliver a hit or achieve huge box office numbers. Its purpose was much bigger."
"We felt this was a very important story to tell our people. The way Rahul (Sankrityan) has presented it is remarkable."
"And after hearing all your reactions today, I feel the same way. It makes me extremely happy."
Co-star's perspective
Rashmika Mandanna on 'Ranabaali'
During the press conference, Deverakonda's co-star and wife Rashmika Mandanna also shared her thoughts on Ranabaali.
She described it as a "family film" and urged fans to watch it in theaters.
"I genuinely believe that when families watch this film together, it will spark conversations because they will be able to connect with the story," she said.
The project marks another collaboration between Deverakonda and Mandanna after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.