Vijay's 'Theri' is coming back to theaters for its 10th anniversary
Entertainment
Thalapathy Vijay's action-packed Theri is making a big-screen comeback on January 15, 2026, celebrating 10 years since its original release.
Directed by Atlee, the film sees Vijay in two roles—an honest cop turned devoted dad—mixing drama and action that made it a fan favorite.
Who's in and where to watch?
The cast features Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Vijay's late wife, Amy Jackson as his daughter's teacher, Baby Nainika as his adorable daughter Nivi, and J Mahendran as the villainous minister.
Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu announced the special re-release in theaters. Fans are especially buzzing since Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan is still awaiting release.