Vikram Bhatt, wife get bail in ₹30cr cheating case

Court asks both sides to try settling things through mediation

Murdia claimed the Bhatts made fake bills, moved money into their own accounts, stopped the film's shooting when he didn't pay more, and wouldn't hand back scripts or footage.

After being arrested last December and denied bail by Rajasthan High Court, the Supreme Court stepped in—calling it more of a business dispute than a criminal one.

The court set them free and asked both sides to try settling things through mediation.

If politics messes with the process in Rajasthan, the case could move to Mumbai.