Vishwak Sen's 'Funky' is coming to Netflix: Details here Entertainment Mar 11, 2026

The Telugu comedy-drama Funky, starring Vishwak Sen as a struggling director and Kayadu Lohar as a producer's daughter, is coming to Netflix on March 13.

The story follows Komal (Sen), who scrambles to finish his movie with just ₹1 crore after the producer falls ill.

The film first hit theaters on February 13.