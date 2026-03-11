Vishwak Sen's 'Funky' is coming to Netflix: Details here
Entertainment
The Telugu comedy-drama Funky, starring Vishwak Sen as a struggling director and Kayadu Lohar as a producer's daughter, is coming to Netflix on March 13.
The story follows Komal (Sen), who scrambles to finish his movie with just ₹1 crore after the producer falls ill.
The film first hit theaters on February 13.
OTT release date and platform
Funky will be available to stream on Netflix starting March 13, so if you missed it in theaters, here's your chance.
Cast and critical reception
Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, Funky also features VTV Ganesh, Sampath Raj, and Eswari Rao. Kayadu Lohar plays the female lead.
Critics have been mixed: one reviewer gave it 2.25/5; The Indian Express noted misfired jokes, poor editing, and a narrative that lacks clear direction.