'The Vvaan' witnesses steep decline; yet to cross ₹90cr

The film's overall occupancy rate on Day 18 was 8.72%, with the highest being during the night at 11.17%.

In major regions, Bengaluru had the highest occupancy rate of 12.8%, while Surat recorded the lowest at 3.3%.

Other cities like Pune and Bengaluru also saw significant occupancy rates of 11% and 12.8%, respectively, indicating a varied response to the film across different locations in India.

Despite a strong start, the devotional drama has failed to maintain momentum.