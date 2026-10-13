'The Vvaan' witnesses steep decline; yet to cross ₹90cr
What's the story
The Hindi film The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest has witnessed a significant drop in its box office collections. On its 18th day, the movie earned a net of ₹0.35 crore across 1,505 shows. This brings its total India gross collections to ₹81.55 crore and total India net collections to ₹68.7 crore so far.
Box office performance
'The Vvaan's overseas earnings
The film's Day 18 collection of ₹0.35 crore marks a staggering 65% drop from the previous day's net collection of ₹1 crore.
Despite its initial popularity, The Vvaan has struggled to maintain its momentum at the box office.
The film's overseas earnings on Day 18 were ₹0.05 crore, bringing its total overseas gross to ₹7.85 crore and worldwide gross collection to ₹89.4 crore thus far.
Regional performance
Overall occupancy rate on Day 18
The film's overall occupancy rate on Day 18 was 8.72%, with the highest being during the night at 11.17%.
In major regions, Bengaluru had the highest occupancy rate of 12.8%, while Surat recorded the lowest at 3.3%.
Other cities like Pune and Bengaluru also saw significant occupancy rates of 11% and 12.8%, respectively, indicating a varied response to the film across different locations in India.
Despite a strong start, the devotional drama has failed to maintain momentum.