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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'The Vvaan' grows; collects ₹90cr globally in 19 days
'The Vvaan' grows; collects ₹90cr globally in 19 days
'Vvaan' box office collection

'The Vvaan' grows; collects ₹90cr globally in 19 days

By Shreya Mukherjee
Oct 14, 2026
10:36 am
What's the story

The Hindi film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has witnessed a significant increase in its box office collection on Day 19. The film earned ₹0.45 crore across 1,644 shows on Tuesday, marking a remarkable 28.6% rise from the previous day's net collection of ₹0.35 crore. With this surge, the total India gross collections have now reached ₹82.06 crore and total India net collections stand at ₹69.15 crore so far.

International earnings

International success boosts film's overall performance

In addition to its domestic success, The Vvaan has also made a mark internationally.

The film collected ₹0.1 crore on Day 19 from overseas markets, bringing its total overseas gross to ₹7.95 crore so far.

This international success has contributed significantly to the film's overall performance, pushing the worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹90.01 crore.

Box office trend

Charting the film's box office journey

The film's box office journey has been quite eventful.

It started with a strong opening, collecting ₹8 crore on its first Friday (September 25) and witnessing a steady rise over the weekend with collections of ₹11.25 crore and ₹14.35 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

However, it also experienced a dip in collections during the weekdays.

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Occupancy details

Day 19 occupancy details

The film's occupancy rates have also been noteworthy. On Day 19, the overall occupancy for The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest was recorded at 16.28%. The highest occupancy was seen in the night shows with an impressive 22.85% occupancy rate.

The film's performance has been particularly strong in major regions such as the National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai, and Pune, where it recorded occupancies of 22.8%, 18.8%, and 23%, respectively, on Day 19.

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