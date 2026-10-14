'The Vvaan' grows; collects ₹90cr globally in 19 days
What's the story
The Hindi film The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has witnessed a significant increase in its box office collection on Day 19. The film earned ₹0.45 crore across 1,644 shows on Tuesday, marking a remarkable 28.6% rise from the previous day's net collection of ₹0.35 crore. With this surge, the total India gross collections have now reached ₹82.06 crore and total India net collections stand at ₹69.15 crore so far.
International earnings
International success boosts film's overall performance
In addition to its domestic success, The Vvaan has also made a mark internationally.
The film collected ₹0.1 crore on Day 19 from overseas markets, bringing its total overseas gross to ₹7.95 crore so far.
This international success has contributed significantly to the film's overall performance, pushing the worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹90.01 crore.
Box office trend
Charting the film's box office journey
The film's box office journey has been quite eventful.
It started with a strong opening, collecting ₹8 crore on its first Friday (September 25) and witnessing a steady rise over the weekend with collections of ₹11.25 crore and ₹14.35 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
However, it also experienced a dip in collections during the weekdays.
Occupancy details
Day 19 occupancy details
The film's occupancy rates have also been noteworthy. On Day 19, the overall occupancy for The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest was recorded at 16.28%. The highest occupancy was seen in the night shows with an impressive 22.85% occupancy rate.
The film's performance has been particularly strong in major regions such as the National Capital Region (NCR), Mumbai, and Pune, where it recorded occupancies of 22.8%, 18.8%, and 23%, respectively, on Day 19.