Warner Bros is torn between Netflix and Paramount's buyout offer

Investors are already leaning toward Paramount's offer

Paramount is offering some serious financial perks: a "ticking fee" of 25 cents per share every quarter starting in 2027 if things drag out, plus they'll cover a $2.8 billion breakup fee Warner Bros owes Netflix.

Even though the share price stays at $30, the whole deal values Warner Bros at $108.4 billion (debt included).

Some investors are already rooting for this over the Netflix option.