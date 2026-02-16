Warner Bros is torn between Netflix and Paramount's buyout offer
Entertainment
Warner Bros Discovery is thinking over a fresh buyout proposal from Paramount Skydance, trying to decide if it beats their current deal with Netflix.
The board hasn't made up its mind yet, so the future of some of Hollywood's biggest franchises—like Game of Thrones and Harry Potter—is still up in the air.
Investors are already leaning toward Paramount's offer
Paramount is offering some serious financial perks: a "ticking fee" of 25 cents per share every quarter starting in 2027 if things drag out, plus they'll cover a $2.8 billion breakup fee Warner Bros owes Netflix.
Even though the share price stays at $30, the whole deal values Warner Bros at $108.4 billion (debt included).
Some investors are already rooting for this over the Netflix option.