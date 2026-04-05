Wedding chaos and secrets rock 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

Vidya announces Arman and Meher's wedding

Manisha wants to attend her son Aryan's wedding but faces pushback due to old traditions: she can only go if she completes a special ritual after arguing it out with Damyanti.

Vidya announces that Arman and Meher will tie the knot right after Aryan and Disha, keeping the wedding streak going.

But not everyone is happy: Meher faces resistance from family during rituals, while Abhira's promise to reveal secrets leaves everyone on edge as the episode ends with a cliffhanger.