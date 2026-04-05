Wedding chaos and secrets rock 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'
This week's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all about wedding chaos and family drama. Arman and Meher's upcoming marriage has split the family, with some members not on board.
Meanwhile, Abhira is set on exposing Meher's secrets, and Mukti's memory loss adds a mysterious twist.
Aryan and Disha are also getting ready for their own wedding in the middle of all this tension.
Vidya announces Arman and Meher's wedding
Manisha wants to attend her son Aryan's wedding but faces pushback due to old traditions: she can only go if she completes a special ritual after arguing it out with Damyanti.
Vidya announces that Arman and Meher will tie the knot right after Aryan and Disha, keeping the wedding streak going.
But not everyone is happy: Meher faces resistance from family during rituals, while Abhira's promise to reveal secrets leaves everyone on edge as the episode ends with a cliffhanger.