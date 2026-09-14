'BB 20': Uditi Singh avoids eviction but loses 1 lifeline
What's the story
Bigg Boss 20, which premiered on September 6, has been creating buzz with its new format and unexpected twists. This week, Kanika Mann, Arishfa Khan, Love Gill, and Uditi Singh were nominated. During Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan revealed the voting results. Singh received the fewest votes, but thanks to the Tathas-two theme, she wasn't evicted but lost one of her two lifelines.
Voting results
Host's advice for Singh
During the episode, Salman discussed Singh's gameplay, repeatedly encouraging her to open up to other contestants.
The actor admitted to not speaking much but said she was trying to change that by participating more actively.
She said, "It's true, mai kam baat karti hoon...aapki advice ki main respect karti hu and I will follow that."
Gameplay discussion
Salman's reality check for her
Salman reminded Singh that Bigg Boss isn't a show where contestants can remain introverted and expect the audience to connect with them.
He said, "Ye show apne mein rehne ke liye nahi hai...aapne mein rehna hai toh aap apne ghar reh sakti hai."
The superstar pointed out that her perception of her gameplay differed from the audience's view.
He remarked, "Jaise votes aaye hai, sabko lag raha hai ki aap apne ghar mein hai, Bigg Boss ke ghar mein nahi."
Host's guidance
Other highlights from the episode
The host further advised Singh to ensure she stands out, not by unnecessarily interfering in every conversation but by letting her personality create an impact.
The episode also saw a major clash between Aamrapali Dubey and Khan.
Other major contestants this season include Mahhi Vij, Aasif Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Aman Gandhi, Kanika Mann, Scout OP, Yung DSA, and Mary Kom.
The show streams on JioHotstar every Monday to Sunday at 9:00pm and airs on Colors TV at 10:30pm.