'Glee' shows the truth about growing up in school

If you are looking for an ideal representation of high school life, Glee is a great choice. This popular television series captures the teenage drama perfectly. The show covers all aspects of student life, be it social life or struggles, making it something you can relate to. Here's how Glee perfectly mirrors high school life!

#1 Realistic social hierarchies Glee accurately captures the social hierarchies of high schools. The show touches on how students maneuver through different cliques and groups, focusing on the tension between popular kids and those who are pushed to the sidelines. This representation strikes a chord with a lot of viewers who probably dealt with the same social dynamics during their own high school years.

#2 Diverse range of characters The show has a wide variety of characters, each of them coming from a different background and experience. This enabled Glee to address some of the issues that teenagers face today, including the dilemma of identity and peer pressure. From these different perspectives, the show offered a holistic view of life in high school that many could relate to.

#3 Emphasis on personal growth One important thing that Glee gets spot on is its focus on personal growth among students. The characters evolve so much over the course of the series as they face their fears and insecurities. This emphasis on self-discovery mirrors real-life experiences where teenagers learn important things about themselves during their teenage years.

#4 Balancing academics and extracurriculars We all know how difficult it is to manage studies with extracurricular activities in school. Glee did an excellent job of highlighting the issue by showing the students go to choir rehearsals while completing their academics. The story highlighted the struggle of making time for passion amidst educational commitments. This part of Glee was a nice touch on how students balance things out.