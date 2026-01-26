Orry degrades Sara's career in new online attack

Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has reportedly taken a dig at actor Sara Ali Khan 's career after she unfollowed him on Instagram . In a recent Reel , he was seen wearing a blue mesh top with a printed dotted outline of a bra. When asked what the bra was holding together, he replied, "Sara Ali Khan's hits." This comment drew criticism from netizens, though Orry seems to be enjoying the buzz, given that he pinned this comment.

Backlash Netizens criticized Orry for his comment on Khan Orry's comment has not gone down well with netizens. One Reddit user said, "Pathetic. I literally unfollowed Janhvi (Kapoor) too because if you're associated with this kind of human, it shows your mentality too." Another user wrote, "Sara Ali Khan can be wrong in many ways, but whatever Orry is doing is next-level pathetic!! Imagine a grown-up person behaving like this." But what has happened between the once friends?

Rift rumors Orry's earlier social media post sparked rumors of rift The feud between Khan and Orry seems to have started or at least reached social media when he shared a Reel titled "3 worst names," where he mentioned the names Sara, Amrita, and Palak without their surnames. This prompted Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan to unfollow him on Instagram. Notably, Amrita is their mother, veteran actor Amrita Singh's name, and actor Palak Tiwari is Ibrahim's alleged girlfriend.

