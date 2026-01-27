When, where to watch 2026 Grammy Awards live

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards are set to take place on Sunday, February 1, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The event will be broadcast live on CBS starting at 8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT. Paramount+ Premium subscribers can also stream the ceremony live, with on-demand access available the following day for Paramount+ Essential plan users. In India, the show can be streamed live on social media at 6:30am on February 2.

Host announcement Trevor Noah to host 2026 Grammy Awards Comedian Trevor Noah will return as the host for the sixth and final time. Producer Ben Winston expressed excitement over Noah's return, calling him a "phenomenal host" who is "smart, funny, and such a true fan of the artists and music." He added that Noah's impact on the show has been "truly spectacular."

Nominees Kendrick Lamar leads 2026 Grammy nominations Kendrick Lamar is the most nominated artist this year with nine nods. Lady Gaga, Cirkut, and Jack Antonoff follow closely behind with seven nominations each. Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, and Leon Thomas have six nominations each. This year, the Recording Academy has introduced two new categories: Best Album Cover and Best Traditional Country Album.

Categories Major categories for 2026 Grammy Awards In the Record Of The Year category, Bad Bunny's DeBI TiRAR MaS FOToS, Carpenter's Manchild, Doechii's Anxiety, Billie Eilish's WILDFLOWER, Gaga's Abracadabra, Lamar With SZA's luther, The Subway by Chappell Roan, and APT. by ROSE, Bruno Mars are nominated. For Album Of The Year, Bad Bunny's DtMF is up against Justin Bieber's SWAG, Carpenter's Man's Best Friend, among others. In Song Of The Year category, Abracadabra, Manchild, Anxiety by Doechii, APT., DtMF, Golden, luther, and WILDFLOWER are nominated.

